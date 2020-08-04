Sisters Reunited After More Than 50 Years Say It Was 'The Lord's Blessing' That Brought Them Together

A set of long-lost sisters in Nebraska just experienced the reunion of a lifetime - believe it or not because of COVID-19.

Bev Boro, 53, had been searching for her older sister for years, but she only had her last name to go on.

Then, during a routine day of work at the rehab center, she saw a name on a whiteboard that caught her eye.

Her 73-year-old sister, Doris Crippen had just been admitted for recovery after falling and breaking her arm. She had been battling COVID-19 for 30 days so her body was weak and frail.

"I said to her, is your father Wendall Hoffman and she goes 'that's my daddy.' I pointed at myself knowing she's hard of hearing and said that's mine too," Boro explained while holding her sister's hand.

"She said, 'I am your sister, Bev' and I literally stood up out of the chair and burst into tears," Crippen proclaimed. "It's just a happy feeling. It's been 53 years since I've seen her when she was a baby."

The sisters say there were five siblings, all separated and adopted by different families more than 50 years ago.

The sisters agreed that finding each other was unexpected, but a sweet surprise.

"I've missed out on her life and she's missed out on mine but we found each other. It was the Lord's blessing that I got sent here because if I wasn't sent here I'd never had found her or the rest of my brothers and sisters," Crippen concluded.

