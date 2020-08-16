The Month of Av: Take Your Promised Land

According to the Hebrew calendar, we have entered the month of Av. Another name for this time is Menachem Av, which means the "Comfort of the Father."

Let's recognize and remember that God is our Father, and He is a great comfort and consoler to us in difficult times. Av is also identified as the month of the lion. The Lion of Judah roars and goes before you. Sing praises to the Lord! Sing about who He is and before you know it you will find yourself in the Promised Land.

Do you remember the story of the Israelites and the Promised Land?

They were called out of Egypt to go into a land overflowing with milk and honey. After crossing the Red Sea they were instructed to send out spies to survey the Promised Land of Canaan. The spies brought back fruit that was exceedingly good, but most of them also brought back reports of the huge giants that lived there. They were scared. This wasn't what they expected. They didn't want to fight the giants; they wanted the promise without opposition.

Only two men, Caleb and Joshua, could see the goodness of the Lord that existed in the Promised Land. They knew that God was with them, and they were willing to fight and claim what the Lord had promised. You see, the other ten spies saw themselves as grasshoppers; they let fear overtake them, which induced fear into the whole camp. But Caleb and Joshua spoke faith. They refused to allow fear to enter their hearts.

Who will you be like on your journey?

Will you resemble the ten spies who operated in fear or will you be like Caleb and Joshua with their courageous faith. God is saying to you, "Put things in order. I'm going to ask you to take some leaps of faith for the plan I have designed for you. You are going to look ahead and see giants that cause fear because they are too great for you to handle on your own. What you need to remember is how good I am! Look at My goodness. Look at My power. Look at My strength. Know if I am telling you to go there, you will make it! You will enter into the Promised Land."

As we approach the Hebrew celebration, Rosh Hashanah, which takes place at sundown on September 18, I want you to think about the promise, your destiny, and the future God has for you. God is calling you to go to the next level. Many are saying, "I'm ready for great things to happen to me." Now is the time to build your faith and start re-thinking things. The new Hebrew year, 5781, begins at sundown on Rosh Hashanah and I believe it will be the year you step into the place of promise, so begin preparing your heart now.

Today, be encouraged. Know that God is moving things into alignment. Begin to wash your soul with the goodness of God and declare, "He is good. He wants me to go there. He would never ask me to take these leaps of faith if there wasn't going to be a success." God is bringing you to victory. Wash your mind, will, and emotions with this truth. I'm excited for you!

Remember: The battle starts in the mind. When you are victorious in the mind, you will be victorious in your life!

Dr. Candice's show Glory Road airs on CBN News Facebook every Monday and Wednesday at 5 pm EST.

