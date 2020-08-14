'They Want to Run People's Lives': America on Edge as Anti-Christian Secular Religion Taking Over

Bibles burned, government decrees against church gatherings, and growing hostilities against Christian values. Is this just a momentary blip in our history, or is militant secularism a new religion bent on taking over America?

A number of signs portray a nation on the edge of becoming a society where instead of kneeling in prayer to our Creator, people bow to a godless state instead.

In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom moved to prohibit indoor church services and even put limits on home Bible studies. Supporters of Newsom's orders said indoor church gatherings place people at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Appearing on this week's episode of the Global Lane, author and radio host Eric Metaxas said Americans can't ignore government overreach.

"We should all instantly say, that's un-American, you can't do that in America, and by the way, we won't abide by that."

And Christians are pushing back.

This past Sunday, several thousand Californians defied state COVID-19 restrictions by attending an indoor service at Sun Valley's Grace Community Church.

Pastor John MacArthur greeted them saying, "Good morning everyone. I'm happy to welcome you to the Grace Community Church peaceful protest."

Meanwhile, in Washington, DC, activists went unpunished after painting the words, "Defund the Police" beside a Black Lives Matter mural. But pro-life activists say Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered police to arrest students for chalking "Black Pre-born Lives Matter" on a public sidewalk.

"This is viewpoint discrimination. She is choosing which phrases she is allowing to be painted on public streets and you can't do that because of the Constitution," insisted Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America.

US Attorney General William Barr told Fox host Mark Levin, the American Left is uninterested in dialogue or compromise.

"That is essentially their state of grace in their secular religion. They want to run people's lives so they can design utopia for all of us and that's what, that's what you know turns them on. And it's the lust for power," Barr explained.

Barr contends Antifa and other militant Marxists are advancing the Left's religion by infiltrating peaceful protests, utilizing "urban guerrilla tactics" to force political change.

In Portland recently, the American flag and Bibles were burned in front of the federal courthouse. Metaxas described it as an assault on western culture and human dignity.

"Christians should be the most alarmed in a sense, but everyone who has a stake in civility... what's best for the country," said Metaxas.



And when Antifa radicals recently threatened to tear down a 56-foot cross in Eugene, Oregon, several hundred Christians gathered in prayer to stop the attack.

New Hope College President Pastor Wayne Cordeiro says that's when police successfully turned away a busload headed to the college campus.

"Ultimately it's a spiritual battle, isn't it? So we have to draw a line and say enough, we're going to stand on the promises of God's Word," said Cordeiro. "We are going to take this to pray and praise and we're going to let the Lord take on this battle and begin to make a difference."



