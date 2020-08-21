Thousands Across The Country Order 'Jesus 2020' Yard Signs

It began with two women in a small church in Alabama. And now it's inspiring people all across the nation.

Joyce Hubbard and her friend, Martha Sikes, who both attend Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer, Alabama, came up with the idea that people need real hope right now, and Jesus is the one who can give it to them. Their Jesus 2020 yard signs remind folks to look to Him.

"People need Jesus with everything that's going on," Hubbard told Fox News. "He's the only one that we can count on. He's the one that keeps his promises. He's already the winner."

Their church reopened in May and has several members still at home due to the coronavirus. The organizers' purpose is to help those who are weary and maybe despairing after these months of lockdowns and fear.

"If everyone would just focus on Jesus right now, everything would just fall into place and we wouldn't have the problems we have," Hubbard said. "He's the only way."

People from all over the country have been going to the Jesus 2020 Facebook page where they can get information on how to order the signs. They're printed at Wells Printing in Montgomery.

Fox News reports some 5,000 signs have shipped out to California, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and other states from the campaign that began at the Ramer, Alabama church.

"We don't have to be some megachurch. All it takes is a spark and we want to set fires everywhere," Hubbard told Fox. "We want Jesus's name out there."

Hubbard says whole neighborhoods have ordered the yard signs, "Once one person gets them, everyone wants one."

"It's been awesome! It's uplifted people so much," she said. "People are just looking for something to cling onto. Not the signs itself, but just Jesus. I mean that's what we need."

