VA Police Chief Calls One-Month-Old Shooting Victim 'Statistic of Gun Violence,' Family Prays For Justice

A Virginia family is praying for justice after a shooting has left a one-month-old girl fighting for her life.

WAVY-TV reports that on Aug 25, Norfolk police officers responded to an incident where five people had been shot — one of the victims was infant Honesty Brehon.

The baby's mother, Jakireya, was also injured in the shooting.

Jakireya's mother, Arkeda Brehon, told WAVY-TV that her daughter was holding Honesty when someone walked by them and started shooting.

Honesty's pelvis was shattered in the shooting, both femurs were struck by bullets, and her reproductive system was damaged.

"Just gotta pray. She is taking it one day at a time. Both were shot," Brehon said.

Since the death of George Floyd, an outcry for social equality has echoed across the country with protesters rallying for change.

Now Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is calling for the community to take the passion they have for social justice and use it to end gun crime and prevent senseless violence like this.

"We have a human being that has barely been on this earth for thirty days and they are already a statistic of gun violence," Boone said. "What a horrible first impression of what life can be like in this world."

The police chief went on to say that some members of the community have "become desensitized" to the shootings, yet the nation united just three months ago after the death of Floyd.

"Our nation joined together for mostly peaceful protests to highlight police reform, community policing, and disparities that exponentially affect black and brown people and communities at opportunity," he said.

Chief Boone stressed the importance of mentoring young men who believe that guns are the answer to any issue.

"I'm asking again for actionable partnerships that support mentorship of our youth, employment, and educational opportunities for young men in these communities whose hope and self-esteem lie within a gun in the palms of their hands," he said.

"If we are truly in this together, let’s get together for we all perish," Boone added. This is not a problem for the police to solve...this is a societal problem and until we look at it at that direction, things will never change."

Activist Stacey Robinson, who was a former drug dealer is working with Chief Boone to end gun crime.

Robinson referred to the violence as "self-inflicted genocide," a matter that the Black Lives Matter movement has overlooked.

"Nobody is being outraged about the killings of Black people by Black people," Robinson said.

Some local residents passed out fliers with the hope of shedding some light on who is responsible for the shooting.

For now, the Brehon family is asking for continued prayers that Honesty will recovery and that justice will prevail.

"She's one-month-old and fighting for her life. Please help us get justice for Honesty," the grandmother said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist with the medical expenses from Honesty's surgeries. So far, the effort has raised $3,921 of the $30,000 goal.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories