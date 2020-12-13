4 People Stabbed, Dozens Arrested When Violence Erupts in DC After Peaceful Prayer Rally

Chaos consumed the streets of Washington, DC Saturday night following a peaceful protest and prayer march where thousands of Christians rallied for America's election system to be free from fraud and corruption.

People of faith took part in the "Let the Church ROAR!" Prayer Rally after holding a "Jericho March" where participants prayed while marching around the US Capitol, Supreme Court, and the Department of Justice.

Just a handful of the MASSIVE crowd of patriots gathered in DC today to support @realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/xiDxrJ7APV — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) December 12, 2020

But when the sun set, counterprotesters descended upon the city and tensions began to flare.

Ten people were injured, including four who were stabbed. And 33 arrests were made amid clashes between counterprotesters and Trump supporters, WRC-TV reports.

A 29-year-old man was charged in connection with the quadruple stabbing.

DC fire confirms four victims stabbed. Transported in critical condition. #BREAKING https://t.co/5tzqaIiTtn — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) December 13, 2020

Videos on social media indicate that fights erupted between groups of Proud Boys and Antifa activists. Police used pepper spray to break up violent brawls, resulting in several officers getting injured.

a proud boy is pepper sprayed as #antifa is being sectioned off by police. #MarchForTrump #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/P2Ur0bL74G — eric thomas (@justericthomas) December 13, 2020

Ken Duffy with WTOP-News reported that fireworks exploded throughout multiple areas and smoke bombs were being thrown into crowds.

Someone detonated fireworks here in front of Hyatt Place where Trump supporters are gathered near Black Lives Matter Plaza & police are pepper spraying anti-Trump protesters to push people back #DefendDC #ShutDownDC #MarchForTrump ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/h3DOdamUWm — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) December 12, 2020

Complete chaos breaks out at Black Lives Matter Plaza between anti-Trump demonstrators and D.C. Police Small shoving matches turned into violent brawls at 16th & I Streets with water bottles, smoke bombs thrown #DcProtests #MarchForTrump #DefendDC ⁦@WTOP⁩ pic.twitter.com/3dixFAvw1Q — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) December 12, 2020

Last night's disturbances came less than a month after Washington, DC was thrown into turmoil during the "Million MAGA March" where tens of thousands of people turned out to support President Trump during ongoing investigations over the election results.

At that time, Trump supporters and counter-protesters also engaged in violent confrontations, verbal harassment, and fistfights. Counter-protesters even tormented a family while they walked down the street, fueling fear among the children.

