4 People Stabbed, Dozens Arrested When Violence Erupts in DC After Peaceful Prayer Rally

12-13-2020
Andrea Morris
Image Source: Twitter Screenshot/Eric Thomas
Chaos consumed the streets of Washington, DC Saturday night following a peaceful protest and prayer march where thousands of Christians rallied for America's election system to be free from fraud and corruption.

People of faith took part in the "Let the Church ROAR!" Prayer Rally after holding a "Jericho March" where participants prayed while marching around the US Capitol, Supreme Court, and the Department of Justice. 

But when the sun set, counterprotesters descended upon the city and tensions began to flare.

Ten people were injured, including four who were stabbed. And 33 arrests were made amid clashes between counterprotesters and Trump supporters, WRC-TV reports.

A 29-year-old man was charged in connection with the quadruple stabbing.

Videos on social media indicate that fights erupted between groups of Proud Boys and Antifa activists. Police used pepper spray to break up violent brawls, resulting in several officers getting injured.  

Ken Duffy with WTOP-News reported that fireworks exploded throughout multiple areas and smoke bombs were being thrown into crowds.

Last night's disturbances came less than a month after Washington, DC was thrown into turmoil during the "Million MAGA March" where tens of thousands of people turned out to support President Trump during ongoing investigations over the election results.

At that time, Trump supporters and counter-protesters also engaged in violent confrontations, verbal harassment, and fistfights. Counter-protesters even tormented a family while they walked down the street, fueling fear among the children.

