A Boy Is in Your Daughter's Locker Room? How Parents Can Safeguard Against 'Radical Agenda' at School

There's a helpful resource for parents whose children attend public schools and it's designed to help them navigate through some of today's toughest social issues.

Focus on the Family and the Family Policy Alliance have released a parents guide called "Back to School - For Parents."

It includes an array of topics such as the transgender movement, sex education and parents' rights to opt their child out, and children in the locker room.

Attorney Stephanie Curry with the Family Policy Alliance told CBN News that the motivation behind the guide was to give parents a source of information that would educate them on how to protect their children's rights at school.

"We get phone calls from parents across the nation telling us about this radical, liberal agenda in the classrooms, telling us about their rights being trampled upon, and asking for help," she explained.

Curry, who wrote much of this guide, revealed that it's challenging for parents to keep up with their rights and the latest social issues affecting their children in school.

One of the newest issues for parents is the transgender movement, which she covers along with how parents should respond if their daughter encounters a biological male in her restroom or locker room.

"The first thing parents should do is download this guide and it will give them information and specific practical steps as to what they can do if they encounter this in the schools," Curry said. "Talk to school staff and the principal and ask if there can be accommodations made for students who identify as transgender."

She pointed out that there typically aren't a lot of children who claim to be transgender, so the rights of everyone else should not be disregarded.

"There's usually very few in the school that identify in this way and the rights of the 99 percent of others students shouldn't be trampled upon for a select few."

Curry also addressed the issue of parents receiving information on how their child is being treated by the school nurse.

"Parents maintain all of their parental rights to direct the medical decision making of their child," she stressed. "It is deplorable that schools are able to make medical decisions or they feel they can without parental permission or consent. You sign a consent form at the beginning of the year. You can limit your consent and tell exactly what kind of services your child can get and you need to stay informed."

And she distinguished between the two types of sexual education: abstinence-based and comprehensive sex education (CSE).

"CSE is a radical, political, and social ideology that is going to teach your child about LGBT relationships in explicit detail," Curry clarified. "They're going is to teach your child about consent, how, when, and where they can have sex...it's very radical. They promote abortion and parents have the right to know about this and the right to opt them out."

"Abstinence-based education or sex-ed that promotes sexual risk avoidance is positive. It really teaches your child how to protect themselves and the basic biological facts of sex-ed that we all grew up with - not a radical, social ideology that has ended up in our child's classrooms," she concluded.

For more information on "Back to School - For Parents," click here.

