'A Message of Hope': Houston Church's Christmas Outreach Gives Free Gas to Help Hundreds of Drivers

Hundreds of drivers recently received some free gasoline as a Christmas gift from a church in Houston, Texas.

The Greater Emmanuel Family Worship Center church sponsored the gas giveaway in which people were given $25 worth of gas at an Exxon station.

The pastor and his wife told the local news they wanted to share their blessings and give hope to people around the holidays.

Pastor Titus Stewart said, "There are some of us who are better prepared to help those who are not, and so as a ministry, we wanted to send a message of hope to let those who are struggling, and striving, and trying that there are some people who yet care."

Tammy Stewart agreed, "It lets people know that there is hope. There are so many things, so many people have been wounded, they've been hurting, they've been going through so much, and some people have literally lost hope. We just want people to know that there is hope and God is real."

The church gave out a total of $10,000 worth of free gas. They estimate that will help fill up 400 cars.

