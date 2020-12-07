Displaying 30+ Stories
Catch a Glimpse of the Nativity Scenes at the Pence Home and the White House

12-07-2020
CBN News
The Cross Hall leading to the East Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
The Cross Hall leading to the East Room of the White House is decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Christmas decorations are on display everywhere as we approach the sacred holiday, including at the home of Vice President Mike Pence and his family.

The second family recently unveiled the simple yet elegant Christmas decorations adorning their residence at the Naval Observatory in the nation's capital.

The sights among this year's "Old Fashioned Christmas" theme include: 35 wreaths, vintage toys, and more than 1,000 ornaments.

BELOW: The Pence family's decorations also include a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus Christ.


The vice president's official residence foyer is decorated with Christmas wreaths intertwined with burlap and twinkle lights with a nativity scene on the side table. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Christmas decoration theme at the White House this year was "America the Beautiful." You can see the decorations here:

And the White House also has a very special nativity scene, just like the second family's home. But the crèche on display in the first family's home is a very unique 300-year-old nativity scene that was gifted to the White House in 1967. Here's a look at it:


The East Room of the White House is decorated with this antique nativity scene during the 2020 Christmas preview. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

