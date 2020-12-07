Catch a Glimpse of the Nativity Scenes at the Pence Home and the White House

Christmas decorations are on display everywhere as we approach the sacred holiday, including at the home of Vice President Mike Pence and his family.

The second family recently unveiled the simple yet elegant Christmas decorations adorning their residence at the Naval Observatory in the nation's capital.

The cherished memories and treasured traditions of the Holiday Season are on full display at the @VP Residence for an "Old Fashioned Christmas." pic.twitter.com/92KgL7TI4Y — Second Lady Karen Pence (@SecondLady) November 30, 2020

The sights among this year's "Old Fashioned Christmas" theme include: 35 wreaths, vintage toys, and more than 1,000 ornaments.

Enjoyed decorating the @VP Residence for Christmas! Watch below to get a sneak peek

pic.twitter.com/1Q6mXRC4VS — Second Lady Karen Pence (@SecondLady) November 28, 2020

BELOW: The Pence family's decorations also include a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus Christ.



The vice president's official residence foyer is decorated with Christmas wreaths intertwined with burlap and twinkle lights with a nativity scene on the side table. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Christmas decoration theme at the White House this year was "America the Beautiful." You can see the decorations here:

And the White House also has a very special nativity scene, just like the second family's home. But the crèche on display in the first family's home is a very unique 300-year-old nativity scene that was gifted to the White House in 1967. Here's a look at it:



The East Room of the White House is decorated with this antique nativity scene during the 2020 Christmas preview. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

