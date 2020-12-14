Electors Set to Vote: Trump Says 'It's Not Over'

President Donald Trump is pressing forward in his bid to overturn the election results on the basis of fraud, but his efforts continue to hit a stone wall.

In the five weeks since election day, the president and his allies have lost by one count nearly 50 cases in court, including the Supreme Court's refusal Friday to hear the Texas case over election irregularities.

In a tweet, the President said the court 'chickened out.'

"No judge has had the courage, including the Supreme Court, I am so disappointed in them. No judge, including in the Supreme Court of the United States, has had the courage to allow it to be heard," Trump told Fox and Friends.

But the President says it's not over.

"No, it's not over. we keep going and we're going to continue to go forward. we have numerous local case states in some of the states that got rigged and robbed from us," Trump said.

And one Republican senator says news coverage now of a Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes after a virtual news blackout of corruption allegations before the election, shows the media interfered in the election.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) told the Sunday Morning Futures program, "The media is in the tank for the Democrats. Social media, the level of suppression and censorship just proves how the mainstream media and social media have a far greater impact in terms of interfering with our election and determining the outcome than anything Russia could have ever hoped to have achieved in 2016."

Johnson will be holding hearings into election irregularities later this week.

Meanwhile, the President's supporters came out to pray in DC this weekend at what was called the Jericho March. Just like the army of Joshua in the Bible's Old Testament, they marched around the Supreme Court seven times.

Tens of thousands of the marchers then gathered on the National Mall, while some five million people watched the live-stream.

Speakers like the recently pardoned Michael Flynn said not to be discouraged by events like the Supreme Court rejecting the Texas lawsuit.

"So whatever the ruling was yesterday like I've seen a lot of other people who I know, everybody take a deep, deep breath," Flynn told marchers.

Bishop Leon Benjamin of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond told the crowd, "Joshua was told to do something crazy. But we know when God tells us to do something crazy, it means it's going to work."

The Electoral College votes today in state legislatures across the nation, but in Michigan, the statehouse in Lansing will be closed during the vote because of what officials describe as "credible threats of violence."

Joe Biden's transition team says he will address the nation tonight.