Federal Prosecutors Investigating Hunter Biden over 'Tax Affairs'

Former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter revealed Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," Hunter Biden said in a statement released by his father's transition team.

The disclosure of the federal investigation led by the US attorney's office in Delaware comes at an awkward moment for the former vice president, who in the process of making his cabinet choices for a potential administration. His pick for attorney general could have oversight of the investigation into the younger Biden's foreign business dealings.

A statement from the Biden team said, "Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger."

That's a reference to the pre-election reports that were mostly stifled by the mainstream media and big tech after they raised significant ethical questions about Hunter Biden's dealings in Ukraine and China.

A former business associate of Hunter Biden said his involvement with Hunter's business dealings in China is a serious concern.

Hunter Biden's attorneys did not immediately return AP phone messages seeking comment about the new tax investigation.

