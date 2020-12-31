Franklin Graham's Dire Warning About Georgia Runoff: Liberals Plan to 'Vastly Alter America'

The national spotlight is fixed on Georgia where two undecided US Senate races will determine which political party gains control of power in Washington, DC.

So far, more than 2.5 million Georgians have cast early ballots ahead of the Jan. 5th Senate runoff elections.

Polls show the races are tight between Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) and Rev. Raphael Warnock (D), and Sen. David Perdue (R) and Jon Ossoff (D). Loeffler and Perdue both won their reelection races on Nov. 3, but they didn't reach the 50 percent of votes needed to avoid runoff races since there were three or more candidates running for each Senate seat.

Now evangelist Franklin Graham is warning that the Georgia runoff elections are so critical that the future of our nation hangs in the balance.

He says, "Christians who believe the Bible and live in Georgia—the soul of our nation is at stake. If conservatives lose control of the Senate, there is nothing to stop the radical agenda of the left. There will not be another chance to get this right."

Graham explains, "These two seats will determine whether liberal socialist-leaning progressives or conservative lawmakers have a majority. The policies supported by those on the left promise to be openly hostile to those who hold Christian beliefs."

As CBN News has reported, leftists have already been pushing a Biden administration to undermine President Trump's religious freedom protections and to target Christian schools that follow biblical views on sexuality.

"Liberal, so called progressives, immediately want to pass The Equality Act which is anything but equal. It is an attempt to rid our country of religious freedom protections. Progressives could pass this easily and quickly with control of the Senate," Graham said.

"Friends, this is dangerous. This would change our nation at its very foundation—and yes, it would also greatly change your everyday life. It will vastly alter the America that we leave for our children and grandchildren."

Christians are rallying this Saturday to pray for these critical elections. A group of believers is gathering in the Georgia state capital and joining in spirit across the country to pray as part of an event called "The Georgia Prayer March."

Dr. Jim Garlow, co-founder of Well Versed along with Bishop Wellington Boone, of Wellington Boone Ministries are co-chairs of the prayer event. "We're going to be marching around the capitol building, the statehouse building in Georgia, seven times, just like a Jericho march," Garlow told CBN News.

