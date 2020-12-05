Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
Faithwire

Georgia Chick-fil-A Rings in Holiday Season with Nearly Half a Million Christmas Lights

12-05-2020
Tré Goins-Phillips, Faithwire
Chick-fil-A restaurant (Photo used by permission)

One Chick-fil-A in Athens, Georgia, really knows how to deck the halls.

The impressive annual display — complete with a twinkling Christmas tree on the roof — is known as the “Lights of Athens” and is made up of nearly half a million Christmas lights that drape all four sides of the restaurant and stretch overhead across the entire parking lot.

The Chick-fil-A location first went viral for its Christmas lights in 2016.

Alex Clark, who runs the Athens eatery, decided to start hanging the Christmas lights to spread holiday cheer and hope. In November, locals gathered outside the Chick-fil-A to see the lights turned on.

One Athens resident, Sheila Wright, told Chick-fil-A what the Christmas display means to her and her family.

“When I see the Lights of Athens, I have a warm, happy feeling of love and hope,” she said. “They are wonderful and they are beautiful. The lights mean happy and sweet memories of my son.”

“The past few years, my son, Travis Lamar Wright, brought me out here to see the lights. He was an outstanding, wonderful young man,” Wright continued. “Travis was killed February of 2018 in a wreck on Highway 316. The Lights of Athens give me a very warm feeling of him. It was our family tradition to see the lights every Christmas. Every time I see them, I have a smile on my face, a happy memory in my heart, but a tear in my eye.”

While Chick-fil-A has decided not to re-open its dining rooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, new this year, customers who go through the Athens restaurant’s drive-through can tune into a specific radio station to hear a special playlist of Christmas songs curated by Chick-fil-A.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

What is faith and what does the Bible say about faith? Click here for answers.

Faith

Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.

Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
CBN Partners provide hope to those who are suffering! You can help bring hope today!
Bring Hope

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories