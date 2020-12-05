Georgia Chick-fil-A Rings in Holiday Season with Nearly Half a Million Christmas Lights

One Chick-fil-A in Athens, Georgia, really knows how to deck the halls.

The impressive annual display — complete with a twinkling Christmas tree on the roof — is known as the “Lights of Athens” and is made up of nearly half a million Christmas lights that drape all four sides of the restaurant and stretch overhead across the entire parking lot.

WOW! A restaurant in Georgia is taking "deck the halls" to a whole new level. A Chick-fil-A in Athens kicked off its impressive annual light display for the holidays known as the "Lights of Athens."https://t.co/4Bli75tcwT pic.twitter.com/MJyxReD5LB — ABC 13 News - WSET (@ABC13News) November 29, 2020

Once again it’s that time of year to talk about Athens, GA’s beautiful Chick-fil-A. pic.twitter.com/VihMedrD2z — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) November 23, 2019

The Chick-fil-A location first went viral for its Christmas lights in 2016.

Alex Clark, who runs the Athens eatery, decided to start hanging the Christmas lights to spread holiday cheer and hope. In November, locals gathered outside the Chick-fil-A to see the lights turned on.

One Athens resident, Sheila Wright, told Chick-fil-A what the Christmas display means to her and her family.

“When I see the Lights of Athens, I have a warm, happy feeling of love and hope,” she said. “They are wonderful and they are beautiful. The lights mean happy and sweet memories of my son.”

“The past few years, my son, Travis Lamar Wright, brought me out here to see the lights. He was an outstanding, wonderful young man,” Wright continued. “Travis was killed February of 2018 in a wreck on Highway 316. The Lights of Athens give me a very warm feeling of him. It was our family tradition to see the lights every Christmas. Every time I see them, I have a smile on my face, a happy memory in my heart, but a tear in my eye.”

While Chick-fil-A has decided not to re-open its dining rooms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, new this year, customers who go through the Athens restaurant’s drive-through can tune into a specific radio station to hear a special playlist of Christmas songs curated by Chick-fil-A.

