GOP Senators Call for Investigation of Top Porn Site Accused of Being 'Infested with Rape Videos' of Children

WARNING: This story contains disturbing material.

Several members of Congress have called for the Canadian pornographic video sharing website Pornhub to be investigated after The New York Times published an article on Dec. 4 that alleged the website is "infested with rape videos."

In an article titled The Children of Pornhub, the Times opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof describes the website, which is reported to be the "10th-most-visited-website in the world."

"It monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spycam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags," he wrote. He also discovered more than 200,000 disturbing search results for minors.

Kristof recounts several examples of young girls whose lives have been forever changed after video footage of them was uploaded to Pornhub. He mentions one Florida teenager who went missing and then her mother found her on the website in 58 sex videos.

Pornhub, which is owned by a private company known as Mindgeek, draws 3.5 billion views a month, according to the Times.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) told the Daily Caller News on Friday, "The Department of Justice needs to open an investigation into the scumbags who run Mindgeek. Sexual exploitation and human trafficking are abhorrent, period. A decent society should be working to end this."

"It is completely unacceptable that Pornhub and its parent company Mindgeek make money from rape, sexual abuse, and the exploitation of minors," Sasse added. "They need to be investigated, and the DOJ needs more urgency about building cases against creeps."

Sasse already wrote a letter to US Attorney General William Barr nine months ago asking for an investigation into the website.

In his letter, Sasse wrote:

"Pornhub's incredible reach has a much darker side than the image of harmless fun that it tries to project. In several notable incidents over the past year, Pornhub made content available worldwide showing women and girls that were victims of trafficking being raped and exploited. In October, police in Florida arrested a man trafficking a fifteen-year-old girl, missing from her family for nearly a year, who had been subjected to horrific abuse that included repeated rape and a forced abortion. In the course of his abuse, her trafficker uploaded more than sixty videos depicting her sexual exploitation to websites including Pornhub. In another instance, your Department charged the two owners and two other employees of a popular pornographic film production company with a variety of sex trafficking offenses for employing a disturbing array of deceptive and coercive means to force women to make pornography that they later uploaded to Pornhub against their will. Indeed, the problem of Pornhub streaming content featuring women and children victims of sex trafficking reached the point in November that PayPal cut off services for Pornhub, refusing to facilitate this abuse any longer."

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) praised Kristof's reporting tweeting, "It's time for it to end. I will introduce legislation to create a federal right to sue for every person coerced or trafficked or exploited by sites like Pornhub."

Tremendous reporting by @NickKristof on the exploitation that occurs on sites like Pornhub. It's time for it to end. I will introduce legislation to create a federal right to sue for every person coerced or trafficked or exploited by sites like Pornhub https://t.co/tOynnIILOx — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 4, 2020

In addition, 20 members of Canada's Parliament have also called for Pornhub to be shut down, according to Kristof.