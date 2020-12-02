Live Nativity Presented Outside the US Supreme Court Building

Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus could be seen on Capitol Hill Wednesday.
They were there for the annual live nativity outside of the US Supreme Court building, along with the three wise men and shepherds.
Actors dressed up in first-century costumes commemorate the birth of Christ by singing, praying, and reading the Christmas story from the Bible's New Testament book of Matthew.
The group Faith and Liberty sponsored the live nativity. They present it right next to the Supreme Court as a reminder to Christians across the country they have every legal right to put on such scenes outside their local government facilities. All they usually need is a permit.
STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories
What is faith and what does the Bible say about faith? Click here for answers.
Need prayer? We’re available 24/7. Call (800) 700-7000 or request prayer.Learn why Truth Matters at CBN News.
Did you know?
God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.