Live Nativity Presented Outside the US Supreme Court Building

Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus could be seen on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

They were there for the annual live nativity outside of the US Supreme Court building, along with the three wise men and shepherds.

Actors dressed up in first-century costumes commemorate the birth of Christ by singing, praying, and reading the Christmas story from the Bible's New Testament book of Matthew.

The group Faith and Liberty sponsored the live nativity. They present it right next to the Supreme Court as a reminder to Christians across the country they have every legal right to put on such scenes outside their local government facilities. All they usually need is a permit.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories