MI Attorney and Forensic Audit Contend that Dominion Software Flipped Votes, Not 'Human Error'

A Michigan lawyer representing an Antrim County citizen says human error was not involved in a misallocation of votes that were tallied for Joe Biden on Election Day, saying it was a malfunction of voting software.

JustTheNews.com reports attorney Matthew DePerno is representing an Antrim County resident in a lawsuit against the county. DePerno says investigations have indicated that the glitch was explicitly software-related and not tied to human error.

"Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it happened by human error," he said on Newsmax on Friday. "We discovered that's not true, that's a lie. It didn't happen by human error. It happened by a computer program called Dominion Voting Systems."

A state official told CBN News last month that the glitch was "a user error" involving the election computer program. The tally had shown Joe Biden had won the most votes in that Republican stronghold, which turned out to be false. A reevaluation revealed that Trump had won most of those votes.

In an email to CBN News, Aneta Kiersnowski, press secretary for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said the situation with the Antrim County reporting was "a county user error. It was not caused by the software."

But voting machine expert Prof. J. Alex Halderman from the University of Michigan told the Detroit Free Press at the time that the Antrim case exposed serious questions and is especially concerning to him since the same program was used by so many other counties.

"It's plausibly human error, but if a simple screw-up could cause these problems, that sounds like a technical design flaw," Halderman said.

As CBN News reported this week, on Tuesday, a forensic team of auditors found one Dominion Voting System used by Antrim County for the Nov. 3 general election had a 68 percent error rate.

The team said in its report, "We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results."

"The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter or election fraud," the report noted.

"Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified," the report continued.

The auditors say the very high error rate proves the computer system is a serious risk.

"The tabulation log for the forensic examination of the server for Antrim County from December 6, 2020 consists of 15,676 individual events, of which 10,667 or 68.05% of the events were recorded errors. These errors resulted in overall tabulation errors or ballots being sent to adjudication. This high error rate proves the Dominion Voting System is flawed and does not meet state or federal election laws," the report said.

As a result of the forensic team's findings, the non-partisan Amistad Project of the non-profit Thomas More Society has announced it's demanding the preservation of evidence in five key swing states, which was approved for release by 13th Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.

"We're filing in all swing states a demand that judges step in and preserve evidence to avoid it from being destroyed or spoiled by the intentional or reckless acts of executive officials," said Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project, which has previously filed election litigation in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

