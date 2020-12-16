Near-Blizzard Conditions Expected as Major Snowstorm Brings Snow, Sleet, Ice to East Coast

ABOVE: WeatherBell Chief Forecaster Joe Bastardi appeared on the Wednesday edition of CBN's The 700 Club with an update on the path of the storm and how it could impact the East Coast. The 700 Club is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

A monster storm is blasting up the East Coast today with 65 million Americans from Georgia to New England in its treacherous path.

Snow, sleet, and ice are hitting northern Virginia late this morning as snowfall intensifies and moves into Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts.

The brutal mix of heavy winds and snow will create blizzard-like conditions, leaving behind up to 18 inches of snow in some places.

Accuweather warned that the heaviest snowfall is expected to reach central Pennsylvania with as much as two feet of snow.

Forecasters say snow accumulation in the big cities varies with Washington, DC expecting 1-3 inches, Philadelphia anticipates 4-8 inches, New York City is bracing for 6-12 inches, and Baltimore could see 2-4 inches.

Some locations in the Northeast are bracing for the biggest snowstorm in years: https://t.co/6ZRUnsrJfj pic.twitter.com/kbXQbHOnt1 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) December 16, 2020

The conditions will likely disrupt travelers and cause roads to shutdown. This could lead to delays with shipping and power outages from this storm.

Meteorologists are strongly urging motorists to stay off the roads so snow removal crews can properly prepare the roadways for those who must travel.

PennDOT officials tell us they have 792,000 tons of salt and 2,350 trucks ready to go across #Pennsylvania for this #snow storm. We’ll have a live update from #Allentown at 10am on AccuWeather https://t.co/0bg6fk3eiU pic.twitter.com/EJMJ0Gg6Kq — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) December 16, 2020

"Motorists that become stranded and ride out the storm in their vehicles will be at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning should their exhaust system become covered in snow," says AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

And strong winds from the storm are a major concern as Northern New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York state through much of Connecticut and northwestern Rhode Island could see winds gust between 40 and 50 mph.

This would decrease visibility to near-zero at times from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There is also a chance of minor tidal flooding due to strong winds at the coast.

Additionally, ice is predicted to cover surfaces farther south including parts of western North Carolina, upstate South Carolina, and southwestern as well as central Virginia. Icy patches of 0.10 to 0.25 of an inch are expected from late Tuesday night to Wednesday.

"Significant power outages will be possible in the area where ice totals of 0.25 of an inch occur, but where mostly sleet falls - with the tendency to bounce off elevated surfaces - the risk of power outages will be lower," Sojda said.

Freezing rain already causing problems this morning. Some areas could pick up over 0.25" of ice from this storm Live blog: https://t.co/seYfAnzQvf pic.twitter.com/IEsMcPPlIH — Brittany Boyer (@Brittany_Boyer) December 16, 2020

