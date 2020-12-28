Nearly 1.3 Million Traveled Through Airports on Sunday, Highest Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began

The number of coronavirus cases in America continues to soar with more than 150,000 new cases Sunday, and 118,000 hospitalizations.

New cases of COVID-19 have been surging for about two months. There have been more than 330,000 reported deaths from the virus.

December is already the deadliest month since the outbreak began in the US. And with the holiday travel and gatherings, doctors warn it will only get worse.

"We're really at a very critical point," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "As we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse."

Nearly 1.3 million people went through US airports on Sunday, the highest level of air travel in more than nine months, despite the fear that travel will lead to more cases of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1,284,599 on Sunday, the highest total since March 15. More than 10 million people have traveled by air since Dec. 18, including six days with at least 1 million people getting screened.

"Even if you've traveled, it doesn't mean you throw your hands up and say, 'Oh well.' There are measures that you can take and the CDC and I like to remind people that it recommends that 3 to 5 days after you travel or have been around people without a mask you go out and get tested," said Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adam.

Vaccines continue to roll out across the country. They are still first being administered to frontline workers and those in long-term care facilities.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories