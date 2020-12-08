'Not on Our Watch': 2 PA Lawmakers Pull Off Second Christmas Caper to Keep Holiday from Being Canceled by COVID

The same Pennsylvania lawmakers who last year sneaked two pianos into the state capitol rotunda in Harrisburg, PA, for a late-night dueling piano rendition of the Christmas classic "O Holy Night" are up to their holiday shenanigans once again, and this time even received a seal of approval from a state agency for their efforts.

State Reps. Andrew Lewis and David Rowe found out the state's Department of General Services had no plans to put up a Christmas tree in the rotunda this year due to COVID concerns, breaking a decades-old tradition. So the representatives went into action.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 3, State Rep. Andrew Lewis wrote, "They said there would be no Christmas tree in the Capitol this year -- not on our watch. After this incredibly difficult year, Pennsylvania needs to hold on to our traditions now more than ever. Last night after hours, @PA State Rep. David Rowe and I decided to make sure the holiday spirit stays alive in our Capitol and across PA."

Lewis and Row also posted a five-minute video showing the duo setting up an artificial Christmas tree in the rotunda and decorating it as a rendition of the song "We Need a Little Christmas," which plays in the background. At the beginning of the video, the pair explains that in times of hardship it's most important to hold on to traditions.

"If there's ever a time that we need a tree, it's this year," Lewis said. "So we're just going to put all politics aside and for tonight just for a minute, we're all going to remember the true meaning of Christmas and Pennsylvania, you deserve a tree. We're not going to let you down. Merry Christmas!"

After they were finished decorating the tree, the video showed Lewis and Row each sitting at a piano on either side of the tree, playing their inspirational rendition of "Silent Night."

Watch the representatives' video below:

The General Services department later announced they have no plans to take down the "unpermitted" Christmas tree in the rotunda by the two representatives, according to pennlive.com.

"While this is an unpermitted tree, we do not plan to remove it as long as it remains in an area where it does not obstruct the foot traffic in the Capitol Rotunda," department spokesman Troy Thompson said.

"We are hopeful that the presence of this tree helps boost the morale of our amazing Capitol employees as well as all Pennsylvanians," Lewis told the website.

Thompson explained the decision not to put up a tree in the rotunda this year came from concerns that it might draw large groups inside the Capitol building at a time when coronavirus cases are surging in the Keystone State. Instead, General Services employees set up a lighted Christmas tree on the building's front steps to give a dose of holiday cheer to everyone passing by.

PA Capitol Rotunda Echoes Dueling Pianos Playing 'O Holy Night'

As CBN News reported last year, Lewis and Rowe pushed two pianos into the state's Capitol rotunda for a late-night dueling piano rendition of the Christmas classic "O Holy Night." They documented their secret effort with a video posted on Facebook.

"We have known each other since we were kids and we actually both ironically play piano," Lewis said. "So we have discovered two pianos and it's kind of late in the Capitol, so nobody is here to stop us. So we are going to bring the true meaning of Christmas to the rotunda with an awesome duet ..."

"We've cleared this with absolutely nobody," Lewis added.