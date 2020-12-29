'People Draw Hope From Scripture': Lifeway Christian Resources Reports Bible Sales Increased During Pandemic

Bible sales are up worldwide this year as people around the world continue to grapple with the realities of the coronavirus pandemic.



Lifeway Christian Resources, one of the world's largest providers of Christian books and educational materials, said there was a significant increase in Bible sales from April through June.

Carol Pipes, Lifeway's director of corporate communications told CBN News that Bible sales have "remained strong since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the US."

The company's Chief Executive Officer Ben Mandrell explained that scripture has a way of bringing hope and healing to many during times of hardship.

"We believe this is no accident, as people often go to the Bible as a source of hope in times of crisis and uncertainty," Mandrell said. "People draw hope from scripture because in it they see a God who is with us during our suffering. The Bible, as God's words to us, is a reminder that He doesn't leave us to walk through difficult times alone."

And the Bible represents God's love, which will never forsake us - regardless of the situation.

Lifeway has a long history of serving the needs of believers and those who are new to Christianity. Since 1891, the organization has offered a comprehensive selection of Bibles, books, Scripture reference tools, Bible studies, children's products, Christian music and movies, gifts, and church supplies.

In January 2019, the company announced it would reduce the number of its retail locations due to declining customer traffic and sales. Lifeway shifted its business operations to go entirely digital.

The company continues to serve customers through its network of church partners who work directly with churches.

