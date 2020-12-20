'Power in Prayer': Mississippi Governor Calls for Statewide Prayer and Fast in Response to Challenging 2020

With nearly 11 days to the close of the year, many people are hoping that 2021 will bring new opportunities, more stability, and peace. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves believes that going to God in prayer before heading into the new year is key to overcoming future challenges.

He began a press conference last week by declaring Sunday, December 20, a statewide day of prayer, humility, and fasting.

"This has been a challenging, dare I say a very, very hard year for so many of our fellow Mississippians," he said. "There have been people who have lost their homes, people who had lost friends and family to COVID-19, people who have lost their businesses, and people who have lost their livelihood and their work."

"As we close out this year, I felt the need to go to God in prayer for our state. Ever since the beginning of this pandemic, we've tried to hold opportunities for our fellow Mississippians to pray, to pray together so we can be together," Reeves continued. "We know that there is power in prayer. In fact, it is what God commands us to do."

Reeves signed a declaration that invited people to voluntarily participate in the event.

"Whether in times of great joy and thanksgiving or in times of great challenges and uncertainty, Mississippians have turned to prayer," the proclamation reads in part.

"In this season we acknowledge the challenges and difficulties that many Mississippians have experienced during this unique time in the life of our state and nation...we acknowledge our trust in God in times of distress and the continued need for God's wisdom and protection for our nation and state," it continued.

"As we have done throughout the history of this country, we will go to the Lord and ask for His protective hand over us as we conclude the year 2020 and as we enter the year 2021," Reeves added during the press conference.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation, a secularist group, called on Reeves to revoke the proclamation saying the governor abandoned his duty to respect the free of conscience of all Mississippi citizens.