Predators Love All the Internet Shopping - Here's How to Avoid Scams While Christmas Shopping

With many retails stores closing due to the coronavirus, the way people are shopping for Christmas has changed.

Many of those who usually go to the mall or brick-and-mortar stores are finding themselves buying online for the first time.

That makes them an easy target for online predators. But, there are ways to protect yourself while shopping online:

Don't use public Wifi

Ensure that websites start with "https" before clicking on them

Don't save credit card information on a site

Review your credit card transactions

Sign up for alerts after a transaction is made

Don't open attachments from unknown senders

Taking these precautionary steps can decrease the chances of becoming a victim of identity theft.

CBN's Medical Reporter Lorie Johnson spoke with a crime prevention expert about additional ways to avoid being ripped off by scammers who intend on stealing money and identity.

Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers of Houston, is urging people to visit the actual website rather than one generated through an unknown source.

"Go to the actual website," she said. "Start out with a fresh screen from your computer."

Mankarious commented on the importance of visiting a "verified website."

"There's a reason we say don't start (shopping) with an email because sometimes those emails are not even real," she added. "They are phishing emails that look like an email from a reputable company but a scammer's stolen a logo and when you click on that link, it's going to take you to another company altogether."

And Mankarious pointed out the significance of using a credit card rather than a debit card when making online purchases.

"Use a credit card, not a debit card because the security and safety features of a credit card surpass those of a debit card," she explained. "Once you're on that secure site, don't be afraid to shop. You're safe to do so, but check statements, make sure your packages are delivered, you got everything you tried to purchase."

"But, it's safe to do it...many of us do it every day," Mankarious added.

