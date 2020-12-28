See the Exact Moment Heroic Nashville Cop Hears Voice of God and Turns Around SECONDS Before Blast

Officer James Wells was one of the heroic Nashville police officers who helped evacuate people moments before an RV with a suicidal man inside exploded – he is now crediting God with speaking directly to him, saving his life in the process.

Wells arrived on the scene of the suspicious vehicle, which was being treated as a possible bomb situation, and went to work.

“As I’m getting ready to walk toward them, walking back toward the RV, this might not be politically correct but this is my truth. I literally heard God tell me to turn around and go check on Topping (fellow officer) who was by herself down on Broadway,” he said, beginning to get emotional. “As I turned around, for me it felt like I only took three steps. The music stopped, and as I’m walking back toward Topping now, I just see orange and then I hear a loud boom. As I’m stumbling, ’cause it rocked me that hard, I started stumbling. I just told myself to stay on my feet, stay alive and I just take out in a full out sprint and I’m running toward Toppin to make sure she’s ok.”

Nashville police officer James Wells recalls the moment he heard the explosion: "I told myself to stay on my feet and stay alive" https://t.co/Kriaak5s4X pic.twitter.com/AvpUOeeFHb — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 27, 2020

Wells later added that he’s a spiritual person and that he’s led by God in more ways than one. Via the Daily Wire:

“I’m a spiritual person, and so I truly believe that when I do this job, I’m led by that voice, how I treat people, how I go about doing this job every day, that’s what guides me. And I truly believe that that’s what guided me in that sense because I was literally getting ready to walk back toward that RV, and you watch the video, you can see that moment of clarity for me when I heard God say, ‘Go and check on Topping.’”

You can see the exact moment in a video released by the Nashville MNPD.

WATCH:

God bless the hero officers from this day, and for all those like Officer Wells who seek to glorify God in all they do.

