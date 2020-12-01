Stitt Declares Day of Prayer as Virus Surges in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — As coronavirus continues surging in Oklahoma, nearing 200,000 cases, Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared Thursday a day of prayer and fasting in the state.

Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average of new cases has increased from 2,628.9 to 2,838.7, according to Johns Hopkins University date. The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported a one-day high of 1,718 hospitalizations and 199,482 total cases since the pandemic began, 1,737 more than Monday.

“I believe we must continue to ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting and provide renewed strength and wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19,” Stitt said in a Monday statement.

Stitt, who tested positive for the virus in July and previously donated plasma in an effort to help other virus patients recover, said he will make a second plasma donation.

In the U.S., a federal panel and some leading medical groups have not endorsed convalescent plasma, which the Food and Drug Administration authorized for emergency use, saying there isn’t enough evidence to recommend for or against it.

The virus’ spread was also cited by the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder in announcing fans will not be allowed at games at the beginning of the season.

