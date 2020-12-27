'Their Faces Light up': Texas ICU Doctor Draws Cartoons on PPE for Patients & Coworkers

A Texas doctor is bringing joy to her patients and coworkers with the simple art she draws on personal protective equipment (PPE).

Doctor Jocelyn Zee, who works at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth, has been doodling cartoons on disposable PPE during breaks as a way to clear her mind, WFAA News reports.

"Day by day, you'll see a lot of those folks get worse," said Dr. Zee. "To live through, serve, during a pandemic, I don't think anybody would've really thought about that in their lifetime."

She claims that she's not an artist, but her colleagues took notice of the joyful things she was drawing and asked her to draw on their PPE too.

"It started out just black and white," she said. "I just had a black Sharpie and I would just doodle. I'm not an artist, I'm not."

Before long, her coworkers and even patients were making requests for certain cartoons to be drawn for them. Now her drawings have become a common sight in the ICU.

"Can you draw Pokemon? Or can you draw a Disney princess? Or can you draw something from Frozen?" she said they ask of her.

"Just stuff like that...their faces light up. They just get so excited," the doctor declared.

Dr. Zee says it's a simple thing, but in a year like this, every smile is a win.

