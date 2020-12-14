There's an App For That: Global Service App Connects Volunteers with Non-Profits  

Giving back has never been easier thanks to a new app that connects volunteers with non-profit organizations.

The "Global Service" app, created by the Global Service Institute at Long Island University, is free to use and has the support of some of the biggest names in television and sports: Joe Theismann, Evander Holyfield, Dionne Warwick, and Buzz Aldrin, among many others.

The institute is chaired by broadcaster Rita Cosby of Inside Edition and formerly Fox News and MSNBC.

"The timing could not be more important right now, given what's happening in the world because of the pandemic," Cosby told CBN News. "There are so many charities, there are so many non-profits that are in absolute dire need, that are in economic devastation, and really need volunteers, need people to serve more than ever."

In the app you can search by organization, or just see what's needed in your community. Each event will describe the work you'll be doing, along with a direct link for you to sign up and get involved.