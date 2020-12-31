Walmart Apologizes to GOP Sen. Josh Hawley After 'Mistakenly' Calling Him a 'Sore Loser' in Electoral College Dispute

Retail giant Walmart apologized Wednesday to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) for its social media reply that called the Republicans a "#soreloser."

Walmart's original tweet, which has been deleted, scoffed at Hawley's announcement that he would oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to certify the electoral college results.

"Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser," the reply carrying the official logo of one of America's largest retail chains read.

As CBN News reported, Hawley's tweet earlier on Wednesday cited claims of voter fraud and called out the state of Pennsylvania for failing to adhere to its own election laws.

"I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Walmart quickly removed its name-calling tweet after Hawley shot back: "Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you've insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?"

Then he added, "Or maybe you'd like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business."

Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

The company also issued an apology to Hawley.

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, Casey Staheli, Walmart's senior manager of national media relations said, "The tweet was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team who intended to publish this comment to their personal account."

"We have removed the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the Electoral College," Staheli continued. "We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position."

The hashtag #BoycottWalmart began trending on Twitter following Hawley's response as several users said they would shop elsewhere.

