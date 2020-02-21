Big Development for New Mexico Bill to Legalize Abortion Up to Baby's Birth

Efforts by liberal lawmakers in New Mexico were stymied on Friday after they had tried to reintroduce a new version of last year's House Bill 51 in the state legislature which would have allowed abortion-up-to-birth. But the battle is not over yet.

For now, New Mexico Alliance for Life reports HB 51 did not have enough votes for the measure to be reintroduced in the New Mexico Senate.

The proposed measure would have also removed conscience protections for health care professionals who believe it's wrong to abort unborn babies without any definitive state or federal protections. Also, the bill gives physicians who are not licensed the right to perform abortions.

"We must continue to remain diligent, as radical pro-abortion Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has promised to bring back a version of HB 51 for a 'special session' if Roe v Wade is struck down by the US Supreme Court. Governor Grisham and the radical abortion lobby have promised to primary any Democrats who listened to their constituents and stood against their radical agenda," New Mexico Alliance for Life said in a statement on the organization's website.

As CBN News reported last month, pro-life advocates marched near the New Mexico State Capitol Building for Sanctity of Life Awareness & Unity Day on Jan. 22 in Santa Fe vowing to continue the fight against legislation to decriminalize abortion in the "Land of Enchantment" state.

Vince Torres, president of the Family Policy Alliance of New Mexico, told CBN News that pro-abortion politicians are worried that the US Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. With that possibility on the horizon, legislators and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Grisham (D) are making HB 51 a high priority.

"Codifying abortion up to the moment of birth in state law has become a top priority for the administration and progressive legislators. Gov. Grisham is working diligently behind the scenes to flip pro-life Democratic Senators and she has even floated the idea of calling a Special Session on abortion," Torres explained.

However, local churches and the pro-life community are continuing their efforts to pray together and to speak out about abortion.

Rev. Richard Mansfield with New Beginnings Church in Albuquerque also attended the Unity Day worship service. He asked God to forgive those who have had an abortion and prayed for pro-abortion legislators.

"We will fight to have every abortion clinic in this city and this state closed by the end of the year," Mansfield told CBN News. "We're going to say it doesn't exist here anymore. In fact, we're going to say it doesn't exist anymore in the United States. God will forgive and restore."

Torres noted that the majority of New Mexicans are pro-life and oppose late-term abortion. He has seen a dramatic increase in involvement from churches and the pro-life community.

"Our pro-life rallies and events have drawn thousands of people and our engagement has prompted tens of thousands of phone calls and emails to our elected officials."