China & US Take Sweeping Measures as Coronavirus Death Toll Grows to 361 with 17K Infected

China has announced sweeping new measures to contain the new coronavirus – including a hastily constructed 1,000-bed hospital to quarantine patients.

So far, at least 361 people have died and health officials have recorded more than 2,800 new cases of the deadly virus in the past 24-hours. More than 17,000 people are now known to have been infected by it.

Here in the United States, President Trump has put emergency measures in place to prevent spread of the virus. A public health emergency has been announced and foreign travelers who have visited China are being kept out of the United States.

In an interview Sunday with Sean Hannity on Fox News, President Trump defended his decision to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"We can't have thousands of people coming in who may have this problem, the coronavirus. We're gonna see what happens, but we did shut it down," the president insisted.

According to the New York Times, many of the world's leading infectious disease experts say the coronavirus could possibly become a worldwide pandemic.

President Trump's action came as the state of Massachusetts confirmed its first coronavirus case. A college student in his twenties from the University of Massachusetts, Boston recently visited Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

U-Mass students expressed concern. One said she was "shocked at first," while another student said he was "kind of scared."

The man is in isolation at home, and is not in contact with other college students.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says there's no reason to panic. "There is no fear right now of coronavirus as far as spreading through the city of Boston or to my knowledge the commonwealth of Massachusetts," he said.

Enhanced screening procedures are now in place in at least seven US airports. American travelers who have visited China within the past two weeks are being diverted to those airports to be checked for illness. Any US citizen who has been in the Hubei Province in the last two weeks will be subject to up to 14 days of mandatory quarantine upon return to the United States.

Meanwhile, the first death from the coronavirus outside of China has occurred in the Philippines – a 44-year old man from Wuhan, China.

And in Hong Kong, healthcare workers say they'll go on strike if the border with mainland China isn't closed. They say they lack the equipment needed to adequately protect themselves and others from spreading the disease.

All of this is affecting business. The Chinese stock market plunged 8.5% Monday – the worst drop in years. Since the outbreak, nearly half a trillion dollars in market value has been wiped out.

And it's not just in China. Markets here in the US are also shaking. Fears that the coronavirus may slow economic growth caused the S&P Index and Dow Jones to drop more than 600 points on Friday.