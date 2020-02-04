Navy Chaplain Accused of Violating Constitution For Encouraging Personnel to 'Lead Like Jesus'

A US Navy chaplain is being accused of violating the Constitution for promoting a 12-week lecture series entitled "Lead Like Jesus."

Cmdr. Richard Clay Smothers, based out of Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island, emailed a flyer about the series to military leaders, Navy Times reports.

Last Friday, retired Air Force Brigadier Gen. Marty France urged the base commander to "move quickly on this blatant violation of the Constitution as well as the DoD regulations."

Smothers has been accused of crossing the line that separates the church and the state and now the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) is asking that base commander Capt. Ian Johnson investigate the incident.

France told Johnson to, "Please, swiftly and effectively put an end to this Constitutional mess and make sure that, as I'm sure you agree, there is no single religious perspective that is considered a necessary or sufficient condition for leadership in your or any command."

Elizabeth Baker, a spokeswoman for Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, said the lecture series was not meant to convert anyone to Christianity, rather to reflect discussions that occur after Sunday services.

"It's a discussion series after services only for those who volunteer to attend," she said.

Also Baker said that the chaplain's message was approved during the monthly tenant command meeting and the emailed flyer was simply an update to the ongoing 12-week leadership discussion.

But MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein said that Smothers "weaponized Christianity" in his message and called for those behind the discussions to be "visibly and aggressively investigated and punished.

"Nothing could be more disruptive to good order and discipline and unit cohesion than a message like this," Weinstein said.

First Liberty Institute General Counsel Mike Berry said that Weinstein is spreading his own "mythical version" of the Constitution with "dubious claims" such as this.

"Jesus was a leader," Berry said. "It's perfectly legal to study his leadership. In fact, some of our military leaders would do well to study Jesus' leadership a bit more. None other than our first commander-in-chief, George Washington, looked to Jesus as a model of leadership."