Police: 2 Dead, 2 Wounded in Church Shooting After Funeral in Florida

02-01-2020
Andrea Morris
Image source: Adobe Stock
Police have confirmed that a shooting in a church has taken the life of a teenager and a man in Florida.

Riviera Beach Police said in a statement that the shooting happened near the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and a man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries was not released.

Senior Pastor Tywuante D. Lupoe with Victory City Church wrote on Facebook, “We solicit the prayers of the saints today as we mourn the lost of two young black men to a senseless shooting after a funeral held here at the church."

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story.

