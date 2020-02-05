'Raise Our Sights to the Glory of God': Trump's Top Faith Quotes from the State of the Union

Despite deep division in Congress, President Trump's State of the Union speech took an inspirational tone and focused on faith in our country – something that will resonate in the hearts of many Americans. He spoke repeatedly about God.

God Is Still With Us, Even in Suffering

The president spoke about Kayla Mueller, a young Christian woman who was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered by the Islamic State. Her parents were among the special guests who attended the event. Trump cited a profound quote Kayla had once made about God.

"We are joined this evening by Carl and Marsha Mueller. Kayla once wrote, 'Some people find God in church. Some people find God in nature. Some people find God in love; I find God in suffering. I've known for some time what my life's work is, using my hands as tools to relieve suffering.' "

Kayla live a sacrificial life, putting herself at risk to help others who were suffering. While Kayla's life was eventually taken from her at the brutal hands of ISIS, Trump pointed out that the elite special forces mission to kill ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in October 2019 was named after Kayla so she would never be forgotten.

Every Life a 'Sacred Gift from God'

The president spoke about the value of life and God as the author of life, pointing to the powerful pro-life story of little Ellie Schneider, a micro-preemie who miraculously survived after being born at 21 weeks. "Through the skill of her doctors - and the prayers of her parents - little Ellie kept on winning the battle for life. Today, Ellie is a strong, healthy 2-year-old girl."

"Ellie reminds us that every child is a miracle of life," he said. "Whether we are Republican, Democrat, or Independent, surely we must all agree that every human life is a sacred gift from God!"

'We Raise Our Sights to the Glory of God'

Trump also talked about his fight to uphold religious liberty and the right for public prayer in schools.

"My Administration is also defending religious liberty, and that includes the Constitutional right to pray in public schools. In America, we do not punish prayer. We do not tear down crosses. We do not ban symbols of faith. We do not muzzle preachers and pastors. In America, we celebrate faith. We cherish religion. We lift our voices in prayer, and we raise our sights to the Glory of God!"

'Made Equal by the Hand of Almighty God'

President Trump recognized the determined men and women who built the American nation and that their relentless effort will never be forgotten.

"Our ancestors built the most exceptional Republic ever to exist in all of human history. We are Americans. We are the pioneers. We are the pathfinders. We settled the new world, we built the modern world, and we changed history forever by embracing the eternal truth that everyone is made equal by the hand of Almighty God."

"This Nation is our canvas, and this country is our masterpiece. We look at tomorrow and see unlimited frontiers just waiting to be explored. Our brightest discoveries are not yet known. Our most thrilling stories are not yet told. Our grandest journeys are not yet made.The American Age, the American Epic, the American Adventure, has only just begun!"

God's Grace on America

The address ended with Trump encouraging Americans that great things are happening but there is still more to come.

"Our spirit is still young; the sun is still rising; God's grace is still shining; and my fellow Americans, the best is yet to come! God Bless You. God Bless America."