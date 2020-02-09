Superhero 'Grime Fighters' Warm Hearts and Wash Windows Outside Children's Hospital in Kentucky

Superheroes are paying a special visit to the patients and their parents at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Superman, Black Panther and Batman were seen outside scaling the hospital windows in an effort to warm hearts and bring smiles to the families inside, WDRB-TV reports.

Crew members from Pro Clean International rappel down in front of the windows several times a year - hoping to lift the spirits of the families going through difficult times.

Joe Haist, who dresses up as Iron Man, says the venture is personal to him. He spends a lot of time at Norton Children's Hospital with his special needs son.

"Me and my wife do a lot of time here in this hospital so it means a lot to us to give back. We know what it's like to be in here and to have just a few moments to escape what you're going through."

"We repel down in front of the windows and warm up the hearts of the kids in there. They look so happy and you see them light up and the parents. It's a really great opportunity and it's so awesome to be able to give back," Haist said.

BACK IN ACTION! These superheroes took a break from fighting crime to surprise kids at @NortonChildrens in Louisville -- they do this every year and we love it! https://t.co/ViwpibKX85 pic.twitter.com/9HhKDm4ohL — WLKY (@WLKY) February 3, 2020

Lonnie Hart wears the Batman costume and says the adventure can be quite emotional.

"Most of the time, you're looking at the reflection of the glass, but you're never looking through it, and it chokes me up a little bit, because when you look through the window here, you know, they've got tubes hanging off of them, they are in bed and they can't move, and...it's a moment to see a smile.”

Hart said he enjoys dressing up in the costume but seeing smiles on the kids’ faces makes the mission extra special.

"It reaches in and grabs your heart, to see these kids light up when their favorite superhero comes back."

