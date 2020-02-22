Visitation, Funeral for Seven Family Members Killed in Mississippi House Fire

Funeral services were held Saturday for the seven family members that died during a house fire on February 8.

Brittany Presley and her six children were unable to escape as fire ripped through their Mississippi home earilier this month.

Investigators confirmed the fire resulted from an electrical problem in the attic.

CBN News previously reported that the city of Clinton identified the victims in a Facebook post as Brittany Presley, 33; and her six children: Lane, 13; Lawson, 12; Grayson, 6; Malcolm, 4; Felicity, 1; and Landon Brookshire, 15.

The father, Jake Presley, survived but was injured trying to save his family. He suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts, and bruises, authorities said. He spent several days recovering at a local hospital and has been released.

Visitation was held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Feb. 21 at Morrison Heights Baptist Church, 3000 Hampstead Boulevard in Clinton.

A second visitation was held at 10:00 am on Feb. 22 at the church followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. A graveside service followed by interment at Lakewood Memorial Park, 6000 Clinton Boulevard in Jackson.

The Presley family were members of the Raymond Road Baptist Church in Jackson.

The church's pastor Rev. Josh Horner asked for prayers for Jake, for Brittany's mother and the rest of the family, writing about how his congregation is trying to cope with the devastating loss.

"We are all going through the grieving process, but not as those who have no hope. I have encouraged our congregation to continue trusting in our great Lord and Savior despite our flawed and limited understanding," Horner said.

Family friend Lisa Williams organized a GoFundMepage to help with the Presley medical and funeral expenses.

So far, the effort has raised $104,883 of the $100,000 goal.

Also, Raymond Road Baptist Church is taking donations to help with the family's immediate and long-term needs.

Please continue to pray for Jake Presley and family members while they go through this difficult time.