When Believers Gather in Prayer, 'Everything Changes': Collegiate Day of Prayer Set for Thursday

College students across the country will be uniting in prayer this Thursday.

InterVarsity Christian Fellowship has partnered with 30 other ministries to promote the annual Collegiate Day of Prayer (CDOP), inviting people to adopt a specific campus to pray for and ask God for national revival and awakening.

According to the CDOP's website, America has seen revival sweep across college campuses before. It happened during the Second Great Awakening (1790-1845). It produced our most powerful student revivals and the prayer movement that sustained them.

The awakening began in the Northeast in the early 1790s and then spread to the western frontier by 1800. It continued to touch almost every corner of the new nation into the mid-1840s.

American churches saw these students as the future for their congregations and society as a whole.

By 1815, the Concert of Prayer for Colleges had become a regular feature on the New England campuses of Yale, Williams, Brown, and Middlebury. By 1823, almost every major denomination and university in America had embraced the practice of a concerted day of prayer for colleges, according to the CDOP website.

Watch the video of the history of the Collegiate Day of Prayer:

A Facebook live simulcast from Yale University is scheduled for Thursday from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm Eastern to give all students and faculty the opportunity to come together. You can watch at here. And you can also follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CollegiateDOP

Last year, people adopted and prayed for 4,944 colleges and universities in the US.

To adopt a campus, click here.

Watch the Collegiate Day of Prayer video below: