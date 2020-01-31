Attorney General Barr Warns 'Militant Secularists' Forcing Their Agenda on People of Faith

US Attorney General William Barr says there's essentially a culture war underway against faith in the US. And while he believes in the separation of church and state, he says that's not the problem in America today.

The National Review pointed out the interview in which Barr says religious people aren't forcing their views on the non-religious. Rather, it's the opposite, with "militant secularists" forcing their values on people of faith and not accommodating their religious freedom.

Barr made the comments in an interview with Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York on Sirius XM's The Catholic Channel.

"Today, religion is being driven out of the marketplace of ideas," Barr said. "There's an organized militant secular effort to drive religion out of our lives."

"The problem today is not that religious people are trying to impose their views on nonreligious people," Barr said. "It's the opposite–it's that militant secularists are trying to impose their values on religious people, and they're not accommodating the freedom of religion of people of faith."

The evidence to support Barr's statement is overwhelming. CBN News has covered these cases extensively over the years. Here are just a few recent examples:

