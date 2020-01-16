'Home:' Priscilla Shirer Released from Hospital, Recovering Well Days after Lung Surgery

Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer announced via Twitter that she is home following surgery Monday to remove a lobe from her left lung due to "dangerous irregularities."

She tweeted, "Home," just three days after her operation.

Home. — Priscilla Shirer (@PriscillaShirer) January 16, 2020

Shirer, daughter of Dr. Tony Evans, revealed on Facebook last week about the upcoming surgery and Christians around the country have been rallying in prayer for her recovery.

"Several pulmonary specialists and I have watched it meticulously since then. This past summer, it was clear that something surgical needed to be done as the nodule had begun to grow and show signs of dangerous irregularities," she wrote.

Popular Bible teachers Beth Moore and Christine Caine posted a video on Instagram saying they were "armed and dangerous" with anointing oil to pray for Shirer the morinng of her surgery.

The women marched around the Dallas hospital where Shirer was being operated on and pryaed for her and the surgical team.

Later Moore shared an update on how well the surgery went.

"I'm going to just give you the very basics because I want to leave every kind of detail to the family and respect them completely in this," Moore said on Instagram Tuesday.

"She did very very well during the surgery. The surgeon said that it went absolutely according to plan. That her body is strong and they have every anticipation that she'll heal up well," she continued.

Many responded to news about Shirer being back home, including Hollywood producer Roma Downey who tweeted the emoji symbolizing hands raised in praise.

Brenda Clarka wrote, "Prayers for a complete recovery mighty woman of God! Love you sister."

Shirer, who just lost her mother, Lois Evans, to a rare form of cancer, said her surgery was delayed due to the recent difficulties her family has faced, including the deaths of Dr. Evan's father in November, his sister and the passing of her cousin Wynter Pitts.

Please continue to pray for Shirer and the entire Evans family during these difficult times.