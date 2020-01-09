Iran Plotting a Sneak Attack Inside the US? Former Congressman Says Sleeper Agents Are Already Here

Could Iran try a sneak attack right here in the United States? One former congressman says it could happen.

While there are signs the US and Iran are stepping back from the brink of war, there are serious concerns that the world's most prolific state sponsor of terrorism could still be looking for ways to retaliate.

President Trump suggests military action against Iran is over, at least for now, but the Iranian threat to the US homefront remains.

US government officials warn that Americans still face domestic dangers from Iran, especially from cyber security attacks.

Texas Gov. Glenn Abbott (R) said Tuesday that Iran has increased cyber probes against government agency networks in his state at a rate of about 10,000 per minute.

But how likely are terrorist attacks from Iranian-backed sleeper cell agents right here in the United States?

Former Congressman Tom Tancredo (R-CO) says Iranian agents have already covertly entered the United States.

On this week's episode of The Global Lane, Tancredo cited one example of Iranians who plotted to kill the Saudi ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant in Washington, DC at the direction of Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani.

He said it happened after Suleimani contracted members of the violent Los Zetas Mexican drug cartel to help smuggle Iranian agents into the US.

Tancredo, who is an advisory board member of the group We Build The Wall, said Iran has worked hard ever since to get more terror agents into the USA.

So, what can be done to better protect American citizens now from possible attack inside their own country?

Tancredo said President Trump should put more emphasis on building the wall along the US border with Mexico.

"It's idiotic to allow open borders when you know that you've got a threat from very violent people and it's a threat to infrastructure throughout the United States," Tancredo insisted.

He said he's visited the border and is familiar with the so-called "Arab Road" in Arizona. It is a route that many illegal immigrants from the Middle East have taken to enter the USA. Tancredo said border officials and ranchers have discovered many discarded Islamic prayer shawls and Korans along the route.

"If we don't do everything we can to defend those borders, then the blood of people killed in this country will be certainly the responsibility of people in this Congress, and anybody who is trying to prevent and maintain open borders and to anybody who has created and maintained sanctuary cities where these people can hide out," Tancredo explained.

Watch Tancredo's full interview with Gary Lane on tonight's episode of The Global Lane at 9:30 Eastern on the CBN News Channel. For a programming schedule, click here.