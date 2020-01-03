Leftists Losing It Over the US Killing of Iran's Top Terrorist: 'Please Do Not Kill Us'

Some celebrities and liberal lawmakers in the US are lashing out after hearing the news that the US killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the man responsible for the deaths of American soldiers and thousands of civilians over the years.

Rose McGowan and John Cusack tweeted their reactions to the airstrike ordered by President Trump, which killed Soleimani and the deputy commander of Iran's militias operating in Iraq.

McGowan, 46, who has become well known for her vulgar tweets about the president, sent out a series of tweets on Friday which drew backlash from many of her followers. In one tweet sent out early Friday, she apologized for Soleimani's death along with an animated Iranian flag.

"Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize," the actress wrote. "We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani"

Critics didn't waste any time replying to McGowan's tweet.

One user named Rachel responded: "Iran just slaughtered 1500 people in their own streets, Rose. If you think you're more oppressed than they are, hop on a plane and go find out."

Another user identified as Courney Holland replied: "Are you freaking kidding me? What about the hundreds of Americans that these Iranian terrorist leaders have killed??? Zero Iranian civilians were killed today. We aren't apologizing for cr*p."

Another user, who goes by the handle "Jewhadi", replied to McGowan: "The Iranian people beg to differ with you #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani." She included a link to an Iranian story with the headline: Death Toll of Iran Protests Surpasses 1,000; Names of 221 Slain Protesters

Not to be outdone, actor John Cusak also told his 1.6 million followers on Twitter that the president just put Americans in danger.

"Trump in full fascist 101 mode- steal and lie - until there's nothing left and start a war," the 53-year-old Hollywood star wrote. "He's so idiotic he doesn't know he just attacked Iran. And that's not like anywhere else."

Cusak's critics also responded in kind. One user identified as Pete wrote: "Stay off the drugs man."

Another replied: "John- you are completely clueless! This is a new regimen under Trump, no longer are we sitting on our hands hiding in a corner delivering large amounts of cash in the dark of night. Stick to your day job!"

And another user said he was going to pray for the actor. "I used to like you as an actor but your true colors have surfaced, what else might you have to hide? Praying for you brother," he wrote.

Writer Robert A. Heinlein perhaps said it best when describing celebrities and athletes who take themselves so seriously.

"There seems to have been an actual decline in rational thinking. The United States had become a place where entertainers and professional athletes were mistaken for people of importance. They were idolized and treated as leaders; their opinions were sought on everything and they took themselves just as seriously—after all, if an athlete is paid a million or more a year, he knows he is important ... so his opinions of foreign affairs and domestic policies must be important, too, even though he proves himself to be ignorant and subliterate every time he opens his mouth."

On a more serious note, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) responded to a liberal in Congress who was mouthing off about Thursday night's attack, tackling Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) earlier tweet after she accused Trump of wanting war.

"According to the Obama Department of Defense, Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist directly responsible for the murder of over 500 US servicemen & women. Why are congressional Dems outraged that he's finally dead?"

The Texas senator included a link to a Military Times article from 2015 in which Cruz called on the Pentagon to release a document listing the names of the 500 US service members whose combat deaths can be directly linked to Iran.

Cruz wasn't the only one to take on Omar's accusation of war-mongering. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said, "If President Trump wanted war with Iran there were plenty of other opportunities to do that. He does not want war with Iran, and neither do I. The safety and security of Americans was central to the President's thinking."

Gaetz continued, "The people who stormed our embassy (in Baghdad) wrote 'Soleimani is our leader' on the walls as they were breaching. I don't think they'll be writing anyone else's names on those walls if they care about them."