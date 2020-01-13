Texas Rejects Refugees, but a Judge's Ruling Could Change That

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will no longer accept new refugees as part of what has been a long-standing resettlement program in the state.

Last year, 2,500 of them resettled in Texas according to the Lutheran immigration and refugee service.

It's important to clarify that refugees are not the same category as the illegal immigrants who have inundated Texas in far greater numbers. Refugees are often seeking asylum from religious or political persecution and have entered the US by the proper legal channels, seeking protection from potentially dangerous circumstances in their country of origin.

But Gov. Abbott said, "Texas has carried more than its share in assisting the refugee resettlement process and appreciates that other states are available to help with these efforts."

The governor was responding to a new Trump administration executive order that requires states to give written consent before the US State Department can send refugees to resettle there.

So far, governors in 42 states have agreed to resettle refugees.

However, a judge is expected to rule on a lawsuit on the president's executive order this week which could reverse Abbott's decision.