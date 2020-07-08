Chief Justice John Roberts Gashed His Head and Was Hospitalized After Collapsing Last Month

A spokesperson for the US Supreme Court confirms Chief Justice John Roberts took a nasty fall while out walking on June 21 just a little more than two weeks ago.

The 65-year-old fell while exercising at the Chevy Chase Club in Maryland. He was taken to Suburban Hospital by ambulance where he required sutures for an injury to his forehead and stayed overnight for observation.

Court spokeswoman Kathleen L. Arberg said doctors "ruled out a seizure" as the cause of Roberts' most recent fall, saying it "was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration."

Arberg added that the public was not informed of Roberts fall because "The injury was not significant; he stayed overnight out of an abundance of caution and went home first thing in the morning."

Roberts has suffered seizures in the past, once in 1993 and again in 2007, but doctors could not specifically say what caused them.

Senators were informed of the 1993 incident at the time of his confirmation in 2005, but they didn't feel that the incident was serious enough for further review.

Chief Justice Roberts has not shared specific information about his health or if he is taking medication for those incidents.

The members of the court decide how much information they would like to release to the public about their health.

Roberts, the nation's 17th chief justice, was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2005.

