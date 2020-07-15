Christian Ministry, 'Upward Sports' Announces New Executive Director

Upward Sports, a Christian youth sports organization, announced that Kevin Drake will serve as the new executive director for the ministry.

Drake will have a leading role in fulfilling the ministries' vision which "helps church leaders leverage the power of sports to connect with families in their community" and "promoting the discovery of Jesus through sports."

"We are excited and honored to have Kevin leading our dynamic teams. His heart for equipping church leaders to reach their communities with the gospel of Christ is aligned with our ministry," said Drew Provence, partner engagement manager for the organization.

"During such a unique time in our nation, we believe Kevin's strategic organizational leadership will empower Upward to really walk alongside church leaders as they grapple with complex issues and unique ministry needs in today's ever-changing environment," he added.

The new executive director emphasized that churches have dealt with numerous difficulties during the pandemic, but Upward Sports is here to support them.

"Churches everywhere are facing unprecedented challenges and obstacles to ministry. And we, at Upward Sports, want to be in it with them every step of the way," Drake said. "We fully believe this unique time will yield unbelievable opportunities for ministry and we want churches across the nation to have everything they need to step in and care for hurting communities and isolated families."



"Sports are a powerful and unifying tool that people of all backgrounds, socioeconomic situations, religions, and ethnicities can appreciate and I'm excited to be a part of what God is doing through this ministry," he added.

Drake assumed the leadership position from the previous executive director, Bill Palmer who retired.

Upward Sports is based out of Spartanburg, SC, and was started in 1995 by Caz McCaslin. The ministry offers sports leagues and camps for children across the US. To find out more, click here.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.