Coronavirus Cases Surge, but Positive Signs for a Vaccine, Possibly as Early as October

Forty percent of the US has either stopped or walked back re-opening plans as new cases of the coronavirus are being detected in hot spot states. But that's not the whole story because there is also positive news in the race for a vaccine.



Nationwide, states reported more than 50,000 cases in just one day for the first time Wednesday.

California is one of the states seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, reporting nearly 10,000 new cases Wednesday. Bars, restaurants and movie theaters in 19 counties have new restrictions under orders from the governor. "The bottom line is the spread of this virus continues at a rate that is particularly concerning," said Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).



Hospitalizations are on the rise in 25 states, and the number of deaths is increasing in 14. But nationwide, the death rate is flat - click here to see more. Government officials are encouraging residents to follow safety guidelines this Independence Day weekend to prevent more spreading of the virus.

On the East Coast, New York's mayor is putting a stop to plans to allow indoor dining. "Even a week ago, honestly, I was hopeful we could," said Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York City). "But the news we have gotten from around the country gets worse and worse all the time."



Arizona saw another record spike. Vice President Mike Pence wore a mask as he arrived in Phoenix Wednesday.

President Donald Trump told Fox Business, "I'm all for masks. I think masks are good."

Areas of the country making the wearing of masks mandatory include Miami-Dade County in Florida, where in all public spaces, facial coverings will be required. There, a Miami nurse told ABC News that patients she's seeing are more critical than before.



And what about a vaccine? There are positive signs for one in the next year.

Pfizer just announced strong results in trials. They could proceed to their next phase with the help of 30,000 volunteers in coming weeks.