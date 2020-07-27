EXCLUSIVE: Antifa Thug Violently Threatens Peaceful Street Preacher in Seattle

A street preacher in Seattle exercising his first amendment right to free speech was harassed and threatened by protesters, presumably Antifa, wearing gas masks and other riot gear.

The video, taken by CBN contributor Chuck Holton, shows the unnamed street preacher attempting to relay Bible passages and a message about Christ. He’s wearing a t-shirt that says “Trust Yeshua (Jesus)” on the back.

“It’s for you to be born again. If you want the world to be a better place, start with yourself. Give your life to Jesus,” the preacher says.

At that moment, two masked members of Antifa walk directly in front of him, yelling “You’re not with us! Go and talk to them!” and pointing in the other direction. “You keep following me one more time and I’ll f#$% you up! Don’t f#$%$#! follow us,” another protester threatened while assuming an aggressive posture.

“I’m not even following — you’re following me,” the preacher calmly retorted as other protesters restrained the agitated man.

“You do not stand with us!” another masked woman yelled, again and again, to which the preacher responded, “Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. The only way to get to heaven is through Him. You need Jesus!”

As the preacher continued to try and share the Good News, yet another masked protester repeatedly blocked his path and yelled in his face, “go away” over and over again. “We don’t want to hear this s#%!” he said, while the preacher attempted to continue.

This went on until Holton interjected and asked the protester a question.

“What’s your objective here?” Holton asked.

“My objective is to honor the purpose of being here. What he’s doing is interfering,” the man responded.

“Do you mean the first amendment right to protest? Is that what you’re talking about?” Holton queried. The protester thought for a long moment, not having an answer at the ready, and finally said, “I’ll tell you what – you tell me what church you’re from.”

“I don’t live here. I don’t even live in this country,” Holton replied.

The question seemed to cause the protester to realize the hypocrisy of his actions, and he began to walk away. Holton managed to ask one more question for clarification.

“Is that what the first amendment does, it gives you the right to tell him what to do? Or does it give you the right to say what you want to say? Just wondering if you can explain it to me, that’s all,” Holton asked.

The protester walked away in silence, and the confrontation appeared to end at that point.

Holton was also in Portland covering the protests there, catching Mayor Ted Wheeler in a “lie” after he claimed there was no provocation before he got tear-gassed by federal agents. Holton’s video clearly shows violent acts being committed by Antifa and other rioters.

