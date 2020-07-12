FL Company Helps Job-Seekers Find Employment at Drive-Thru Job Fair

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has left many Americans unemployed.

One staffing company in West Palm Beach, Florida found a new way to help job seekers find sustainable work.

Express Employment Professionals their first drive-thru job fair on July 8. Applicants drove their vehicles into the parking lot, then met with a team member for a "touchless" screening interview, WPTV-News reports.

"We're doing an interview kind of quick, a screening interview, and then we are basically trying to figure out what direction to head and have them go onto our website and fill out an application, send their resume and get them a place," said Cameron Smith of Express Employment Professionals.

"We really wanted to try and think out of the box and how we can attract new applicants," Smith added.

By working with local businesses, the company is able to find employment with warehouses, in the administrative field, and with information technology.

Matt Thompson used to sell tickets for concerts and athletic events but lost his job once arenas closed down.

"I bought and sold tickets for sporting events and concerts, and obviously there's no more sports and no more concerts," Thompson said. "You can imagine how I'm doing."

He remains optimistic after attending the drive-thru job fair. "Put my name out there, and get started again hopefully," Thompson added.

Express Employment Professionals will host a second drive-thru job fair on August 6.

To find out more about the upcoming event, click here.

