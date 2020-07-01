Frightened Mom Trapped in Car by Protesters Told to 'Call City Hall' by 911 Operator

A Fredricksburg, Virginia mother is speaking out after a terrifying ordeal in which a mob of angry protesters trapped her and her young daughter in their car and wouldn’t let them leave the area.

Tara Durant told the story to The Schilling Show on News Radio WINA of how a 911 dispatcher told her to call city hall as protesters descended on her on her car and wouldn’t let her leave.

LISTEN: Mom calls 911 and gets no help from dispatch (relevant portion begins at about the 19-minute mark):

When she asked the dispatcher for help, the response was simply to say this was a sanctioned event by the city and there was nothing they could do to help her.

“The city has sanctioned their protest so we just have officers that can only monitor, they can’t do anything about it.” the dispatcher said.

Durant replied, “but they’re blocking, I can’t get out.”

Incredibly, the dispatcher continues with what sounded like some sort of script they’d been told to recite about the protest. “They’re allowed to do that per City Hall, so we suggest you report this to City Hall and make a complaint there and that way they can do something about it, because right now they told our officers we can’t do anything about it.”

An increasingly worried Durant pleads for some kind of solution to the situation. “How do I get out of here? I can’t go backward.” Dispatch continued to deflect, saying there’s nothing they could do to help. “Unless you’re hurt or get in an accident our officers can’t intervene.”

“I can’t sit here all night ma’am I have a little girl in the car you can’t do that,” a despondent Durant said. The dispatcher finally provided some direction. “You just have to slowly get through the protest,” she said as if the protesters had any intentions of allowing that to happen.

“Ok, am I going to get arrested when I keep going?” Durant says, clearly describing a scene of people unwilling to move. “They’re on my car right now.”

Despite the obviously elevated threat, dispatch still deferred. “We can’t do anything about that, the city told us that it’s a sanctioned event.”

“They’re blocking people from getting out!” Durant retorted.

“The city has allowed that,” dispatch continued. At this point in the conversation, things take a predictably dark turn, as protesters start jumping on her car. One can only imagine the distress a mom of a young child would be feeling as a mob of angry protesters starts targeting her vehicle.

“Get out of my car! You know, this is getting dangerous, I have a kid in here!” Durant pleaded, fear clearly permeating her voice by this point in the altercation.

In a stunning response, dispatch still continued to refuse to help. “We suggest you call City Hall,” she repeated. You can hear the 911 call and an interview with the woman who made it, Tara Durant, at the 19-minute mark in the above clip.

More instances such as this have popped up in recent weeks as police are maligned by the public and often by their own city mayors. America needs police officers and we’re getting a scary glimpse at what life will be like if some activists get their wish to abolish police.

