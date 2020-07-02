'I Couldn't Do Nothing but Praise God': NC Pastor Returns Home After Surviving 80-Day Bout with COVID-19

A Greensboro, NC, pastor is praising God after being given a 10 percent chance to live and fighting off COVID-19 over a period of 80 days.

WGHP-TV reports Bishop Rory Baker, the senior pastor at the Fruit of the Spirit Ministries in Greensboro, has returned home after conquering the coronavirus.

His family and friends say he's a living miracle. The 54-year-old was admitted to the hospital in April.

"I feel like the world has been lifted off my shoulder. I mean it was just a feeling that you could never give again," Ronda Baker, the pastor's sister, told the station.

Baker's family and friends welcomed him home from the hospital on Tuesday with a special parade of cars, cheering and honking their car horns to celebrate his recovery. The local fire department and police department also participated.

Baker's church even live-streamed the event on Facebook.

"We are celebrating our bishop who survived COVID-19. We are celebrating this in his honor," they said during the church's live stream. "We are congratulating him and thanking God for his return home... Look at all the support... Our bishop is loved."

"I love them. I love them, and I tell people this, never take a day for granted," said Baker.

The pastor's family gave God all of the credit for pulling Baker through his ordeal with the virus.

"I couldn't do nothing but praise God because I knew he had just answered our prayers because the doctors only gave him 10% to live, but God said, 'No, I got 90 to add on'," said Betty Baker, the bishop's mom told the station.

