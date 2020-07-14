'If I Go Back I Could Bring COVID Into My Home': Teachers Concerned about Returning to the Classroom

As COVID-19 continues to spread, the debate is growing on how the country's schools can safely reopen. Top federal health and education officials support President Trump's call that students must return to the classroom for in-person learning.

It's an issue that has become central for the president as he pressures governors to make it happen in the fall.

In Florida, some school districts want students in class as early as August despite a surge in state cases.

"Ultimately, it's not a matter of if schools should reopen, it's simply a matter of how," said Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. "They must fully open and they must be fully operational. And how that happens is best left to education and community leaders."

Last month, the CDC issued guidance on reopening classes.

"We're prepared to work with each school, each jurisdiction to help them use the different strategies that we propose to help do this safely, so they come up with the optimal strategy for those schools," explained CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

The recommendations include masks for students and teachers, staggered schedules, wider distance between desks, and eating meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria.

Nicole Aaron, a special education teacher in Washington, DC, said those rules would be hard for her students to follow.

"My kids because of their disabilities, they're not going to be able to wear a mask all day," she told CBN News. "They have sensory needs and different things and challenges that will not allow them to be able to keep on a mask on."

"If they can't wear a mask then what are we really exposing ourselves to even if we have on a mask? At some point wearing a mask all day for eight hours it's a hard thing to do," she continued.

Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement highlighting the urgent need for students to return.

It has since clarified its stance in an updated statement saying, "Returning to school is important for the healthy development and well-being of children, but we must pursue re-opening in a way that is safe for all students, teachers, and staff. Science should drive decision-making on safely reopening schools. Public health agencies must make recommendations based on evidence, not politics. We should leave it to health experts to tell us when the time is best to open up school buildings and listen to educators and administrators to shape how we do it."

Teachers across the country are torn over the issue.

A recent USA Today/IPSOS poll found that 1 in 5 teachers said they are unlikely to return if their schools reopen. Some cited fears of putting themselves and their families at risk.

"As a parent and as a teacher because if I go back to school then my kids have to go somewhere, if their schools aren't open then I have to send them to childcare and I'm putting them in danger," said Nicole Aaron. "If I go back to school, then I could bring COVID into my home. So, either way, I'm exposing my family to COVID, regardless if I'm going out to work or if I'm having to take them to childcare."

Meanwhile, plans for reopening schools are likely to vary from district to district as the virus looks different in each community.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.