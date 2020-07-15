Michigan Police Officer Commended for Saving 3-Week-Old Choking Infant

One Michigan police officer is being praised for his quick thinking that saved a newborn infant who was choking.

Officer Cameron Maciejewski arrived at a frantic scene last Thursday evening where family members were holding a lifeless three-week-old girl, Fox News reports.

Video from the police officer's dashcam shows him taking the baby in his arms, then performing back thrusts to open her airway.

Moments later, the baby begins to cry, and Maciejewski reassured the mother her daughter was breathing.

In a Facebook post, the Sterling Heights Police Department commended the officer for his quick action and sympathy toward the family.

"If it wasn't for Ofc. Maciejewski's quick, calm, lifesaving actions, the outcome of this incident could have been tragically different," the post reads. "Not only did the officer save the baby, but the officer did an outstanding job consoling the family."

During an interview with Inside Edition, the officer points out how critical training is for events like this.

"I attribute that to all the training I received from the police academy to the training with my department," he said. "I have to get to a scene, access the situation and if I start freaking out, can't handle myself or maintain my cool then that just escalates everything for the family."

