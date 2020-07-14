Museum of the Bible Recognizes Racial Equality and COVID-19 with New 'Bible and Healing' Themed Exhibits, Displays

The Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC has launched a new theme that draws attention to the personal challenges caused by COVID-19 and the recent racial tensions across the country.

"Bible and Healing" examines the effect that Scripture has had on the medical field and social equality. Their connection is highlighted through various exhibits and displays inside the museum, which reopened on June 22.

"People around the world and across our country have suffered immensely these past few months," said Harry Hargrave, CEO of Museum of the Bible. "Our 'Bible and Healing' theme speaks to that suffering. Scripture can be a source of great comfort and healing, and we hope to share that with our visitors."

The 430,000 square-foot museum, located just three blocks from the US Capitol, is considered one of the most technologically advanced and engaging museums in the world.

The museum showcases rare Bible artifacts spanning 3,500 years of history and offers visitors an immersive and personalized experience with the Bible, and its ongoing impact on the world around us.

One exhibit, "Healthcare and the Bible," explores the relationship between Scripture and health professionals, allowing viewers to better understand the biblical roots of modern medicine.

And visitors have the opportunity to view medical texts like John Wesley's "Primitive Physick" (1747), Florence Nightingale's "Notes on Nursing" (1859), and Julius Preuss's "Biblical and Talmudic Medicine" (1911).

New displays such as Phillis Wheatley's poetry, Frederick Douglass' "Narrative," and Civil War veteran George Rome's personal Bible further demonstrate the strong connection between Scripture and racial equality.

Museum visitors also have access to exhibits featuring Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and George Washington Carver.

The museum is also recognizing healthcare workers with free admission.

"This COVID-19 season has been incredibly difficult for so many people," Hargrave said. "We consider it a privilege to give back to those who've sacrificed to keep America healthy."

Ticket information and other details can be found here.

